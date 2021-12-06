Mellerud bildar försvarsmur i samband med ett frislag för Backadalen. Foto: Lena Bergsman

Idrottsresultat

Bowling division 3

Vänersborgs BS – BK Håvås 5-15

Innebandy division 6

Melleruds IBK – IBF Backadalen 2-2 (0-1, 2-1, 0-0)

