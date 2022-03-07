Frida Granath skickar iväg klotet i en tidigare hemmamatch.

Idrottsresultat vecka 9

Bowling division 3

BK Håvås – Stenungsund BC F 18-2

Innebandy division 6

Melleruds IBK – Orust MBK 1-10 (1-3, 0-2, 0-5)

Storgatan 20
464 30 Mellerud

Tel 0530 – 125 40

Melleruds Nyheter 2021 © All Rights Reserved.