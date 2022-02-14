Stig Granath och Isac Andersson betraktar skeendet i BK Håvås segermatch mot Team Obelix.

Idrottsresultat vecka 6

Bowling division 3

BK Håvås – Team Obelix 18-2

Innebandy division 6

Dingle AIK – Melleruds IBK 15-5 (3-2, 7-2, 5-1)

