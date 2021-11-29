Dennis Lindberg skickar iväg klotet i BK Håvås tionde segermatch.

Idrottsresultat vecka 47

Bowling division 3

BK Håvås – Ytterby BKs farmarlag 19-1

Innebandy division 6

Orust IBK – Melleruds IBK 11-6

