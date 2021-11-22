Melleruds Per Bergsman på väg mot Myggenäs-målet

Idrottsresultat vecka 46

Bowling division 3

Ytterby BK F – BK Håvås 3-17

BK Strömkarlen – BK Håvås 4-15

Innebandy division 6

Melleruds IBK – Myggenäs IBK 6-2 (0-0, 1-1, 5-1)

