Lovisa Teodorsson i Åsebromålet motar ett långskott i matchen mot Uddevalla.

Idrottsresultat vecka 46

Bowling division 2

Edsbowlarna – BK Håvås 8-12

Futsal division 1 damer

Åsebro IF – IFK Uddevalla Futsal 0-13 (0-5)

