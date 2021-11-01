Christer Granath är en pålitlig poängplockare för BK Håvås. (Bilden från förra veckans match mot Skrufscha.)Foto: Lars Nilsson.

Idrottsresultat vecka 43

Bowling division 3

BK Håvås – Vänersborgs BS 18-2

