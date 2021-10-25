Melleruds IBKs Per Bergsman utmanar Surteförsvaret i fredagens match i Rådahallen. August Tellander rusar till som support.

Idrottsresultat vecka 42

Bowling division 3

BK Håvås – BK Skrufscha F 13-7

Innebandy division 6

Melleruds IBK – Surte IS IBK 2-3 (0-0, 1-0, 1-3)

