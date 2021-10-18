Brålandas Samuel Henning försöker blockera ett skott från Melleruds Fredrik Larsson. Mellerudsspelarna Jonathan Lundgren och Gustav Söderblom samt Brålandas Andreas Jansson hinner inte ingripa.

Idrottsresultat vecka 41

Fotboll 

Division 4 herrar

Melleruds IF – Brålanda IF 2 – 3 (2 – 1)
Fengersfors IK – Bengtsfors IF 3 – 2 (2 – 0)

Bowling

BK Håvås – BK Tegnér F2 88 – 12

Innebandy

Pixbo Wallenstam IBF – Melleruds IBK 19 – 1 (4-0, 8-0, 7-1)

