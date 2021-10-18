Idrottsresultat vecka 41

Fotboll
Division 4 herrar
Melleruds IF – Brålanda IF 2 – 3 (2 – 1)
Fengersfors IK – Bengtsfors IF 3 – 2 (2 – 0)
Bowling
BK Håvås – BK Tegnér F2 88 – 12
Innebandy
Pixbo Wallenstam IBF – Melleruds IBK 19 – 1 (4-0, 8-0, 7-1)
