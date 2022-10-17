Åsebro IFs Arabo Ali Muumin slår ett inlägg mot Kroppefjäll/Frändefors målområde.

Idrottsresultat vecka 41

Fotboll

Division 4 damer

Åsebro IF – Kroppefjäll/Frändefors 11-0 (4-0)

Bengtsfors IF – Tösse IF 3-3 (1-0)

Bowling

Division 2

BK Håvås – Skrufscha 4-16

Storgatan 20
464 30 Mellerud

Tel 0530 – 125 40

Melleruds Nyheter 2021 © All Rights Reserved.