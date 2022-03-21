Melleruds IBK samlas för sista peppningen inför matchen mot Lindome.

Idrottsresultat vecka 11

Innebandy division 6

Melleruds IBK – Lindome IBK 2-9 (1-2, 1-1, 0-6)

