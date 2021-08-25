Hugo i mästartröjan flankerad av tvåan Noel Olsson till vänster och trean Andre Czarnecki till höger. (foto: Privat)

Hugo svensk juniormästare

Söndag 22 augusti avgjordes SM i cross country maraton i Trollhättan. I juniorklassen segrade Hugo Porath från Mellerud, tävlande för Team Ormsalva AC.

Läs mer om Hugo i nästa veckans nummer.

Lars Nilsson

Storgatan 20
464 30 Mellerud

Tel 0530 – 125 40

Melleruds Nyheter 2021 © All Rights Reserved.