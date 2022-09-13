Det bjöds även på kalvvisning. Kalvarna väckte stort intresse hos Lilly Manvik, 3,5 år från Sundals Ryr (står till höger).

Bygdefesten – en folkfest

Det vimlade av besökare i Centrumparken, Brålanda när ortens bygdefest anordnades i lördags. Melleruds Nyheter presenterar här ett bildsvep från lördagens aktiviteter. Foto: Susanne Emanuelsson.

Storgatan 20
464 30 Mellerud

Tel 0530 – 125 40

Melleruds Nyheter 2021 © All Rights Reserved.